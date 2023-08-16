Carrizo Plain fire grows to more than 700 acres but 100% contained

August 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire or fires that broke out on the Carrizo Plain in eastern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday evening burned a total of 703 acres before firefighters achieved full containment.

Initially, a pair of fires started at about 5:35 p.m. near the 9700 block of Bitterwater Road, according to Cal Fire. By shortly after 6 p.m., the first blaze had burned 25 acres, while the second had burned 10 to 15 acres.

Later Tuesday evening, officials stated that a single fire had burned 225 acres. The size of the fire grew overnight to 703 acres. Firefighters achieved 100% containment of the blaze late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Officials have not stated whether two fires combined into one. The cause of the fire or fires remains under investigation.

