Paso Robles police holding DUI checkpoint on Saturday night

August 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Commander Afana said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

