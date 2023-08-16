Parents accuse SLO High officials of enabling sexual misconduct, video

August 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The mother and the sister of an underage student at the center of a San Luis Obispo High School sexual misconduct investigation accused school officials of protecting the alleged perpetrator during a district board meeting on Tuesday.

After witnesses told school administrators head basketball coach and history teacher Jeff Brandow was sexting a 17-year-old student, officials grilled the student for over an hour without informing her parents, the mother said. Officials then waited five months, until after the end of basketball season, to place Brandow on leave.

“You continue to send a message that if you see something, say something,” the teen’s mother said. “Someone saw something. Several people said something. Yet the district did nothing for five months.”

“You have taught our children that protecting adults is more important than protecting them,” the teen’s mother said before sitting down amid the cheers of dozens of parents.

The teen’s sister then spoke of a panic attack her sister suffered following her interrogation. Another speaker said she reported issues with Brandow in 2019, before electing not to send her youngest child to SLO High School.

Responding to the allegations, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Superintendent Eric Prater said the district took a significant step toward accountability before the open meeting on Tuesday. He then said he could not comment on the details because of employee privacy issues and the ongoing investigation.

In Oct. 2022, a group of students attended a party where the teen shared inappropriate texts Brandow had sent her, according to several sources. Shortly afterward, SLO High School administrators learned of the texts and of comments Brandow made to the student in the classroom regarding “tits and ass.”

School officials interviewed the underage student about the alleged sexual misconduct in Oct. 2022, but did not inform her parents or place Brandow on leave.

This delay permitted Brandow to remain coach of the varsity basketball team, which he guided to the league championship. The league then named him Coach of the Year.

Brandow is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

For more than a decade, Brandow allegedly harassed multiple females including underage students, coaches, his students’ mothers, a sports reporter and community members, multiple sources said. While a handful of the alleged victims reported the misconduct, they claim the district repeatedly protected Brandow.

If you have further information about Jeff Brandow or these incidents please contact reporter Karen Velie at (805) 234-1703.

