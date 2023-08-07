Head-on collision snarls traffic on Los Osos Valley Road

August 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple people suffered injuries in a head-on crash on Los Osos Valley Road west of San Luis Obispo on Monday morning that snarled traffic in both directions, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a white Charger crashed head-on into a black SUV, propelling the SUV into a field. The collision littered the roadway with debris.

Officers had to use the jaws of life to extract the driver of the Charger.

CHP officers are investigating the head-on collision.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...