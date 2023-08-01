Deputies stop Santa Barbara jail escape attempt

August 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s custody deputies thwarted an escape attempt at the county’s Main Jail on Monday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., deputies observed five unescorted inmates in an unauthorized area of the jail. The custody deputies noticed the inmates during a routine linen exchange, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Custody staff then initiated safety procedures, which included locking down the jail while deputies and other law enforcement personnel headed to the exterior of the facility to provide assistance.

The inmates who were allegedly trying to escape defeated one layer of security, but still had several additional layers to get through before making it out of the jail. Custody deputies quickly tracked down the inmates and secured them.

Sheriff’s detectives arrived at the scene and launched a criminal investigation, which remains ongoing. Officials are withholding the identities of the inmates involved in the escape attempt due to the investigation.

