Investigators capture SLO man suspected of sexually assaulting children

August 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After more than two years on the run, a 41-year-old former San Luis Obispo man is in the SLO County Jail on 27 charges of sexually assaulting or molesting children.

SLO County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit detectives began investigating David Paul Wilson in Feb. 2021 after receiving a report of a sexual assault on a juvenile. During the investigation, detectives identified and contacted more juvenile victims.

Witnesses described Wilson, 38, as a man who repeatedly found relationships with single mothers in order to prey on their children, according to the sheriff’s office. David Paul Wilson allegedly abused children over a span of several years.

On April 29, 2021, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Wilson, but were unable to locate the suspect.

On Aug. 17, 2023, District Attorney investigators booked Wilson in the SLO County Jail on six counts of sexual intercourse/sodomy of a child 10 years of age or younger, six counts of oral copulation or penetration with a child 10 years of age or younger, six counts of sexual assault of a minor through force, and eight counts of lewd acts with a child ages 14 or 15. He remains in jail with his bail set at $1 million.

