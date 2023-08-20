Man injured in hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo

August 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 65-year-old man was injured late Saturday night in a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported an injured man lying in the roadway at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Higuera streets. Concerned citizens blocked the roadway while they awaited officers.

First responders then transported the injured man to a local hospital.

The SLO Police Department is asking anyone with information about this accident to call (805) 781-7312 and reference case 230819085.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...