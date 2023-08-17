Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lose power in SLO County
August 16, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m., 2,955 PG&E customers from downtown San Luis Obispo to Santa Margarita lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 9 p.m.
By 7 p.m., power had been restored to all but 1,528 PG&E customers.
The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
PG&E’s “fast trip” feature automatically shuts off power when an object strikes a line in order to prevent equipment-sparked wildfires. Because of this, a tree branch or a bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage.
Once an outage occurs, crews embark on a lengthy inspection process of all wires in the area, which must take place during daylight hours.
