SLO High School coach Jeff Brandow fired amid sexual misconduct allegations

August 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, the San Luis Obsipo Unified School District Board vote unanimously to fire head basketball coach and history teacher Jeff Brandow during a closed session meeting on Tuesday.

Rather than directly terminating Brandow, the board elected to place the coach on permanent unpaid leave. Brandow now has 30 days to appeal the board’s decision.

During Tuesday’s meeting, District Superintendent Eric Prater said the district took a significant step toward accountability before the open meeting on Tuesday, but did not describe the action. He said he could not comment on the details because of employee privacy issues and the ongoing investigation.

The mother and the sister of the underage student at the center of the San Luis Obispo High School sexual misconduct investigation accused school officials of protecting the Brandow instead of their daughter during the same meeting.

Watch a video of the mother and the sister of the alleged victim chastising school officials for protecting the Brandow at the expense of their daughter.

