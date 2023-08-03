Nordstrom Rack to open in San Luis Obispo in October

August 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Nordstrom Rack recently announced plans to open a store at the SLO Promenade in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 26.

To celebrate opening day, the store will offer treats and entertainment starting at 8 a.m., with the doors officially opening at 9 a.m. The store will give the fist 500 customers a free tote bag. Shoppers can also enter a raffle to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, the store will have music, giveaways and other surprises.

The popular discount department store chain, which was founded in 1973, is a sister brand to the luxury department store chain Nordstrom. The store provides designer brands with up to 70% discounts.

The 24,000 square-foot store will be located off Madonna Road near Sprouts Farmers Market, REI Co-op, Hobby Lobby and Bed Bath & Beyond. With the addition of the SLO location, Nordstrom will operate 58 Nordstrom Rack stores.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the San Luis Obispo community, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in San Luis Obispo can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...