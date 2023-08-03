Time for a new perspective on the Oceano Dunes

August 3, 2023

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

For years, the public discussion regarding the Oceano Dunes and vehicle access has been binary: four wheelers versus environmentalists. But it’s not as simple as one would think.

Not every person who accesses and recreates on the beach and dunes does so in the same manner. There are pedestrians, cyclists, surfers, kite fliers, clammers, and nature lovers getting on the beach with various vehicles. And yes, there are off-road enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, some local news sources have not done a good enough job in encouraging informed dialogue when they choose to run only pictures of Oceano on the busiest days, at the entrance to the dunes, and only highlight the off-road enthusiasts, rather than reporting on diverse uses that are enjoyed by many.

More people are able to enjoy the beach with vehicle access. Could you imagine no vehicle access into Yosemite or Yellowstone?

There is also a line of thinking that suggests making the Oceano Dunes accessible for locals only. This is akin to the notion of giving access to national or state parks to only to those you live near it, or Pismo Pier to those who only live in Pismo Beach. Access is for all of us, not just a select few.

The vehicle access issue is now against the backdrop of the recent economic study commissioned by SLOCAL. The study, which is supported by San Luis Obispo County and local municipalities, determined that the Oceano Dunes contributes half a billion dollars each year to our local economy. The countywide economic contribution include hotel stays, grocery store purchases and local restaurants throughout the county.

It’s time for our community to come together and work on how to do this right. How do we make vehicle access on the dunes and beach safer? We can work on designated recreational zones and access points with more robust enforcement. The benefits of diverse recreational uses and vehicle accessibility, coupled with the gigantic economic benefit and legal victories of Friends of Oceano Dunes, should compel us to work on how to make inclusive access safer and better for all.

Adam Verdin is the co-owner of Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano.

