Paso Robles High School vandalism cost at $50,000, repairs underway

August 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles Unified School District is working to fix broken windows and clean up the campus after vandals damaged property across the high school last week. The district plans to have the campus in shape for the first day of school, Aug. 17.

Staff now estimates the cost of repairing the damage, which is expected to take about 70 hours, at approximately $50,000.

Police officers arrested two juveniles for smashing windows and damaging other property at Paso Robles High School on Aug. 10.

Shortly after midnight, alarms sounded in multiple classrooms, alerting Paso Robles police to activity on the high school campus. Officers arrived at the high school and located a group of juveniles, who attempted to run.

Officers caught the two juveniles, one of whom was in possession of a large hammer and a fire extinguisher.

Authorities booked the suspects into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on charges of burglary and vandalism.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the vandalism call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 805-549-STOP.

