Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin dead at 71

August 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, best known for his two decades of public service, has died. He was 71 years old.

Martin passed away on Monday following a hard-fought illness.

A life-long resident of the North County, Martin grew up in Atascadero. Voters first elected Martin to serve on the Paso Robles City Council in 1987. During his nine year stint, he served as mayor for two years. He was elected again to the City Council in 2012 and then as mayor in 2014.

“Steve was a trusted colleague, a good friend, a thoughtful leader, and the ultimate public servant,” said

Paso Robles Mayor Pro Tempore John Hamon. “It has been an honor to serve with him these many years.

His passing is a great loss for the City Council, our community, and most especially his family. Our prayers

are with his wife Jennifer, daughters, grandchildren, and extended family.”

In his career, Martin was a marketing professional with more than 30 years of experience in communications including corporate communications, radio, television, newspaper, publishing, internet design, and public relations.

CalCoastNews will provide details of his public memorial service when it becomes available.

Hamon will take over Martin’s mayoral duties until the position is filled.

