San Luis Obispo needs to do better on safe parking for homeless

August 9, 2023

OPINION by LYNN HAMILTON

An open letter to the San Luis Obispo City Council:

I am writing with deep concern about the insensitive, inept and insufficient means of informing residents of the Palm Street neighborhood of the city’s plans to move its safe parking program to 1700 Palm Street.

I have owned and lived at 1650 Palm Street for 25 years, and I did not know there was a 1700 block of Palm Street. I am very much opposed not only to the plan to move the safe parking program to my street, but also to object to the lack of transparency, lack of opportunity for public comment and the very short time period for notification. We had only a week to respond.

I also did not receive a postcard at my address; I heard about the issue from my neighbor, who took a picture and sent it to me. The news coverage in the Tribune on July 29 indicated that the rotational program would involve faith and community groups volunteering their sites for new, rotational safe parking program. The coverage said nothing about closing off a city street to create an interim safe parking lot.

There is nothing noted in the City Code about turning a residential through street into a closed parking lot, which the “temporary closure of a portion of Palm Street” seems to indicate.  Should this application be approved, I plan to appeal, and may also consider a lawsuit.

My house and my neighbor’s houses on Palm Street are in an R-2 Zone. The City Code notes:

C. Accessory Use in Residential Zones. If located in the R-1, R-2, R-3, and R-4 zones, safe parking is only allowed when accessory to a public assembly or religious assembly facility. Safe parking is prohibited as a primary use in the R-1, R-2, R-3, and R-4 zones and in all applicable zones on properties that contain residential uses as the primary use.

City Code also notes the following:

4. Neighborhood Relations Plan. A neighborhood relations plan shall be provided for each safe parking facility location to address any complaints in a timely manner, including consistency with any adopted good neighbor policy.

If sending out a post card to a few people constitutes your neighborhood relations plan, I have zero confidence that any of the other aspects of the City Code with respect to the safe parking plan will be handled in a competent manner.

As much as I object to Palm Street being used for a Safe Parking area, I even more strongly object to the manner in which this policy is being handled. If a homeowner wants to cut down a tree, run a business out of their home, rent their home as an short-term rental, or add a second story to their property, there is a notice posted on the property with a comment period and a date for a public hearing.

This change of use of Palm Street is much more significant than any of the minor change examples noted here, yet there is no opportunity for public comment or environmental review. There are nearly 15 houses on Palm Street between California Boulevard and Grand Avenue, and many of them are owner-occupied. I’m sure that all homeowners and residents in the area would appreciate an opportunity for public comment.

Since the postcard noted that Kyle is the contact for this issue, I have the following concerns and questions:

1) What does “temporary” mean?  How long and how much of Palm Street will be closed?

2) What are the times for the safe parking program? How will you ensure that vehicles are only there in the allowed times?

3) How many vehicles will be allowed? There is no way that 20 vehicles, the number in the Railroad District, will fit on the boundary of the Vets Hall portion of the street.

4) What kind of security and oversight will be provided?

5) Is there a plan for trash, water and toilet provision?

6) Many events occur at the Vets Hall in the evenings, and Vets Hall patrons park adjacent to their building – how have you addressed this with the Vets Hall as you eliminate their overflow parking?

7) Has the city considered that these RVs will be very visible from Monterey Street as you approach downtown from the north? There are hundreds of hotel rooms along Monterey Street and many tourists walk down Monterey to downtown. Palm Street and the Vets Hall are not hidden from view.

Press from the New Times regarding the Railroad Parking program indicates that the city and CAPSLO have not done a sufficient job in managing trash, noise and other disruptions in their safe parking program. Even more disturbing is the continued band-aid approach to housing unsheltered community members.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent in removing encampments on city and state property, creating barely suitable alternatives for RV parking (e.g. the Oklahoma site where several people have died).

Transitioning our unsheltered neighbors to permanent housing has had very limited success.

SLO City needs to do better.  But closing off a city street is and parking RVS on a residential street is not an example of doing better. Trying to slide this temporary safe parking program in via covert administrative fiat is even worse.

I am very discouraged by the city’s handling of this matter, and hope that you seek more input from residents when such issues arise in the future. I will appeal this program should it be approved, and encourage my neighbors to do the same.


I had not heard about the safe parking site moving to near the Vets Hall on Palm – I don’t think city council members will see this comment, but I fully support this decision.


I can understand that for people like this letters author the site may be an inconvenience. It does suck for them. No one likes negative externalities, however it’s the price of living almost anywhere – highways, commerical areas, airports, homeless shelters, fire stations, etc. all have to go somewhere.


What I find most disagreeable is the implication that anyone gets veto power – that a tiny minority can manipulate the levers of public input to permanently delay or halt the development of a community need. There is no mitigation the city could do that would satisfy those who feel entitled have full control over property that isn’t theirs. There are no alternatives that are proposed, implying that it’s someone else’s can to kick or that we shouldn’t do anything to reduce the impact of homelessness throughout the city. No selflessness, everyone should suffer (all city residents and the homeless trying to get on their feet) because an “I got mine” attitude. Acquisition of a veto to every homeowner isnt democracy, it’s institution capture.


The writer of the article has valid points, and to trivialize her concerns about the nightly occupation of her neighborhood with the cavalier sentiment of “it sucks for them” while categorizing it as an inconvenience and comparing it to living next to a fire station or highway illustrates a lack of insight. Neighborhoods matter, and so do the people who live in them. The homeless population may deserve compassion and respect, but not carte blanche. The people in homes in the neighborhoods that are directly impacted (the so-called “tiny minority”) should absolutely have a say because they are directly impacted! They are the ones who worked and paid and maintained their property, who will be walking past human waste/trash/needles, changing their schedule to not go outside after a certain time, keeping their children from riding bikes on the street, etc. People in homes shouldn’t feel guilty for not wanting a homeless encampment (nightly or otherwise) in their neighborhood, next to their grocery store or behind a school, when they have been shown time and time again to be unsanitary, drug filled and often dangerous (take a look at the Morro Bay police blotter for examples of what is going on along Quintana Road in MB). Of course this is not to say every un-housed person in a safe parking area contributes negatively; however, if the government is going to subsidize and provide places for the un-housed, there needs to be accountability from both the provider and the recipients. Once there are examples of successful, clean, safe places (safe for both the un-housed and the housed) then the arguments against them will decline.


﻿