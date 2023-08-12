SLO County gas prices continue to rise, find the lowest prices

August 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid an increase in demand at the punps and rising crude oil prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased sis cents during the past week to $5.37, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose nine cents to $5.13 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas price remained stagnant at $3.84 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.11.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.79 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.79 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors– Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.83 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.87 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.87 Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $4.89 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.89 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.95 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.95 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.97

