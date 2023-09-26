Public tips lead to arrest of Paso Robles man for burglary

September 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old Paso Robles man is facing criminal charges after tipsters identified him as a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo.

In August, deputies received 23 vehicle burglary reports from the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo. Many of the burglaries involved broken windows and purses and wallets being stolen, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 29, deputies arrested 28 -year-old Joy Delores Thompson on charges of burglary and identity theft. They then asked for the public’s help identifying a second suspect who had been captured in surveillance videos.

Tipsters identified the second suspect as Andre Stoner.

On unrelated drug charges, Paso Robles Police officers arrested Stoner last week. Stoner, who is no longer in custody, is now facing burglary charges.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their help in identifying the suspect in this case which led to his arrest,” according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

