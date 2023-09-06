Child molester pleads guilty to touching child at store in SLO

September 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A repeat child molester pleaded guilty to child molestation after he grabbed the bottom of a 10-year-old child at Bath and Body Works in downtown San Luis Obispo. Jonathan Oscar Davis faces up to eight years in prison.

On Aug. 19, Davis, 48, followed the girl into a store, grabbed her buttocks and attempted to pick her up. The victim and a sibling of hers, who was nearby, yelled for their mother. Davis then walked away but remained in the store.

In June 2018, officers arrested Davis after a mother told police she caught him rubbing the hair of her 10-year-old daughter at Sephora in downtown SLO. Following the arrest, another mother came forward and said Davis grabbed the arm of her 8-year-old daughter in the downtown area the day before.

Davis was convicted in both 2007 and 2019 of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18. He is a registered sex offender.

Davis’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

