Councilman John Hamon appointed mayor of Paso Robles

September 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Councilman John Hamon was appointed mayor of Paso Robles by unanimous vote during a special meeting on Thursday night. Hamon replaces longtime mayor Steve Martin, who passed away last month.

The council then discussed whether to hold a special election or appoint a new councilman to fill Hamon’s council seat. Candidates must be registered voters who live in District 1.

The board agreed to open up the appointment process to the public with a 10 day period to accept applications. On Aug. 26, the board will hold a special meeting to interview applicants.

Then on Oct. 3, the city will swear in the new council member whose seat will be up for election in Nov. 2024.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...