Director of jazz studies at Cal Poly accused of sexual harassment, resigns
September 26, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Following student allegations of sexual harassment, in the spring Cal Poly’s director of jazz studies resigned his position. An investigation into the allegations is ongoing. [Tribune]
Multiple Cal Poly students accused Arthur White of sexual misconduct that included professing his love, stalking and making sexual comments. While the students lodged a complaint in the spring, White resigned on June 22.
White has a history of resigning amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
In 2016, several students at the University of Missouri accused White of sexual harassment and assault. After leaving that position, White started at Cal Poly in 2018.
In August, White started a new job as an associate dean at Emporia State University in Kansas. He resigned that position on Sept. 22.
