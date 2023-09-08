Fire destroys home in rural Atascadero
September 7, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed a single-family house in rural Atascadero on Thursday.
A 1:31 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at 9528 Los Palos Road which is southeast of the Atascadero city limit, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and knocked down the blaze, but they could not save the house.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
