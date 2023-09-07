Front Page  »  

Schools locked down while Atascadero police search for man with a gun

September 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero High School and North County Christian School were both placed on lockdown after a man brandished a gun during a fight in the area.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a man was brandishing a firearm. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

Police officers searched for the suspect, with one possible sighting near the high school tunnel. Officers utilized a helicopter in their search.

At about 3:49 p.m., officers lifted the lockdown. The suspect was not located.


Bunch of wannabe Norteno’s running around A-town. After school get a look at all the kids with red hats/shoes/etc rolling around in groups. One shot someone back in January and now they’re trying to rob people. Police need to set up some kind of task force before anyone else gets hurt.


