Fire destroys outbuilding in Los Osos

September 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed an outbuilding at a residential property in Los Osos on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home near the corner of Santa Ysabel Avenue and 15th Street. Firefighter extinguished the blaze in about an hour.

The fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a fence. No one was injured in the blaze.

