Fire destroys outbuilding in Los Osos
September 2, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed an outbuilding at a residential property in Los Osos on Friday, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home near the corner of Santa Ysabel Avenue and 15th Street. Firefighter extinguished the blaze in about an hour.
The fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a fence. No one was injured in the blaze.
