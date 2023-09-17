Former SLO police chief fired following lengthy investigation

September 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo’s former police chief Steve Gesell was fired on Thursday by his new employer after a four-month investigation.

Following several CalCoastNews investigations that showed Gesell used public funds to pay for a family trip to Florida and also conducted an unlawful ticket quota scheme, then-San Luis Obispo City Manager Katie Lichtig put Gesell on paid leave. In an odd twist, Gesell resigned with a six-figure settlement before taking a job as police chief in Cottonwood, Arizona in 2016.

On May 11, Cottonwood’s city administration put Gesell on paid administrative leave amid allegations of sexual discrimination and harassment of a female officer. A few weeks later, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office also opened an investigation, which later determined the chief’s actions violated the Arizona Civil Rights Act.

Cottonwood officially fired Gesell on Thursday. In a similar manner to the way Gesell reacted to allegations of misconduct in SLO, he denied any wrongdoing.

“Though I never would have predicted what has transpired over the last four months, I am honored to conclude a fulfilling 34-year law enforcement career serving this community,” Gesell said in a statement. “I have no regrets and find solace in knowing I’ve never let my personal interests compromise the oath I’ve taken to heart.

“I’ve dedicated my adult life to doing what I can to contribute to the greater good. I am unwaveringly confident that the truth has a way of finding daylight. That will inevitably be the case here.”

