Newsom reverses parole for Dystiny Myers killer, second tome

September 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Gov. Gavin Newsom, for the second time, reversed a parole board decision to grant parole to Jason Greenwell, one of the five killers of 15-year-old runaway Dystiny Myers.

“When considered as a whole, I find the evidence shows that Mr. Greenwell currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time,” Newson said on Thursday. “To date, Mr. Greenwell has only served 13 years, rather than the minimum 15-year sentence he would have served under the law that existed at the time of his conviction.”

This was the second time the parole board granted an early release to Greenwell and the second time Newsom has reversed their decision. On July 27, District Attorney Dan Dow wrote a letter to Newsom urging him to use his authority to once again reverse the parole board’s decision.

In Sept. 2010, firefighters found Myers’ body burned and buried in a shallow grave near Santa Margarita with her legs bound behind her, sweatpants tied around her throat and a glove stuffed in her mouth.

Greenwell was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013. He was the only defendant to testify in the Myers murder trial. In exchange for his testimony, the district attorney’s office agreed to make him eligible for parole after 15 years.

The other four defendants each received sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for their involvement in Myers’ murder.

In Nov. 2021, the parole board ruled Greenwell was suitable for parole. Following the hearing, the parole board’s legal office reviewed the decision and approved of it.

Dow objected to the early parole in 2021, and the governor agreed.

During the Myers murder trial, Greenwell testified that Rhonda Wisto, who was housing the teenage girl at the time, ordered the murder and that Ty Hill helped plan the killing.

Wisto, as well as her son Frank York, stood trial and received first-degree murder convictions with torture and kidnapping enhancements. Hill accepted a plea deal of life in prison without parole in order to avoid the death penalty.

Cody Miller, the fifth defendant, also agreed to a plea deal resulting in life in prison without the possibility of parole. Miller, however, requested that he not receive eligibility for parole because he said he did not belong in society. In 2016, Miller committed suicide.

As part of his testimony, Greenwell passed on Myers’ final words as she was beaten to death.

“She said, tell her mom that she loved her,” Greenwell said.

