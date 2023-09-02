Gas prices increase for Labor Day weekend. find lowest prices

September 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid an increase in demand at the pump during the Labor Day weekend, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents during the past week to $5.56, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose four cents to $5.31 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas prices dropped slightly to $3.81 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.22.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.97 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.99 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.99 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.03 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.03 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.03 VP Racing Fuels– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.04 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.09 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $5.09 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $5.09

