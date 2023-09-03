Front Page  »  

Police arrest homeless man for vandalizing SLO business, making threats

September 2, 2023

Joseph Anthony Quinn

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a homeless man on Friday who allegedly vandalized a downtown SLO business this week and threatened to kill its employees. 

At approximately 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a disturbance at a business in the 1100 block of Garden Street. The caller said a man inside the business was threatening to kill the employees and had pushed over large glass display cabinets, according to police.

The man left the business on foot, after which employees locked all the doors until officers arrived. The employees did not suffer any injuries.

Officers flooded the area but failed to locate the suspect. Upon further investigation, police identified the suspect as Joseph Anthony Quinn, 54.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, officers located Quinn near the intersection of Osos and Palm streets. Officers arrested Quinn without incident and booked him in SLO County Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and criminal threats.

Quinn currently remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.


So now I have to pay $4/hr to park downtown so I can be confronted by wack jobs like this guy? No thanks!


I would venture to guess that most of these homeless individuals have a psychosis related to intense drug abuse and need legal intervention. Proposition 47 removed the persuasion of court ordered rehabilitation. A perfect opportunity now exists to repurpose CMC west to a captive drug rehab facility. Repeal prop 47!


Excellent idea, a danger to others and themselves.


