Police arrest homeless man for vandalizing SLO business, making threats

September 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a homeless man on Friday who allegedly vandalized a downtown SLO business this week and threatened to kill its employees.

At approximately 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, a 911 caller reported a disturbance at a business in the 1100 block of Garden Street. The caller said a man inside the business was threatening to kill the employees and had pushed over large glass display cabinets, according to police.

The man left the business on foot, after which employees locked all the doors until officers arrived. The employees did not suffer any injuries.

Officers flooded the area but failed to locate the suspect. Upon further investigation, police identified the suspect as Joseph Anthony Quinn, 54.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, officers located Quinn near the intersection of Osos and Palm streets. Officers arrested Quinn without incident and booked him in SLO County Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and criminal threats.

Quinn currently remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...