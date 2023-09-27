Paso Robles City Council selects candidate to fill vacant seat

September 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After interviewing eight candidates to fill a vacant seat on the Paso Robles City Council, the board voted Tuesday evening to bring Sharon Roden back for approval on Oct. 3.

Earlier this month, the council selected John Hamon to replace longtime mayor Steve Martin, who passed in August. The council then voted to appoint a new council member to fill Hamon’s District 1 council seat.

Roden is a fifth generation San Luis Obispo County resident. As a businesswoman, she is involved with Roden Farms, which grows pistachios and raises cattle.

The council voted unanimously to bring Roden back to the Oct. 3 meeting, where they will officially vote to appoint her.

