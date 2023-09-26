Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Atascadero
September 26, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle in Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., a passing vehicle crashed into a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross El Camino Real towards Vons. First responders treated the victim at the scene.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. The identity of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
