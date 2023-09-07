Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo drops plan for homeless parking, unsure about future plans

September 7, 2023

San Luis Obispo Planning Commission

By KAREN VELIE

The city of San Luis Obispo and a nonprofit dropped plans on Wednesday to provide an overnight parking area for homeless people on Palm Street near the Veterans Memorial Building after neighbors raised procedural, safety and legal concerns.

The plan was to move the safe parking program from faith base facilities to public areas monthly with Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) managing the sites. The city recently closed its Railroad Square safe parking area.

Neighbors then voiced concerns regarding transparency and neighborhood safety, which caused the city to delay its plan to close a portion of Palm Street and temporarily transform the area into a safe parking area. However, after a neighbor provided the city with case law which appears to show the plan is not legal, the city dropped its Palm Street proposal.

During a SLO Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday night, residents chastised the city for failing to inform neighbors in the Palm Street area and to protect businesses and the community near their safe parking areas.

“I am in favor of offering services to help the unhoused,” Lynn Hamilton said. “However the city’s poor planning and management has let to the complete shutdown of safe parking services. The city and CAPSLO have been disingenuous about the success of the Railroad Services program, police records show that 123 calls were made since 0ct 2021. Why the city thinks CAPSLO can run the safe parking program is beyond me.”

Multiple speakers, both homeless and neighbors, questioned the quality of CAPSLO’s management, which brags of a 14% rate of moving the unhoused living in cars into homes. About 26% of SLO’s approximately 385 homeless people sleep in cars.

A recent SLO County Grand Jury found that CAPSLO has been unsuccessful at helping the majority of its participant households successfully transition to permanent housing. With a transition rate of 14%, the county safe parking site falls well below the median rehousing rate of 40% found in a 2021 nationwide study of 43 safe parking programs, according to the grand jury report.

In addition, the Grand Jury determined CAPSLO had failed to accomplish tasks they were paid to perform at the county’s safe parking site on Oklahoma Avenue and then refused to provide the Grand Jury records.

Commissioners said they hope the city comes back to them with a resolution in the near future in order to do something for the homeless. In addition, commissioners said they need to look into CAPSLO’s management and ways to improve the safe parking program while keeping residents safe.


I look forward to the critics of the program vocally praising city officials for backpedaling. Afterall if you don’t applause politicians (especially the ones you mostly disagree with) when they do what you like, they’ll get in the habit of never correcting course, why would they?


There are lots of private parking lots for government buildings not use between say 6p and 6a weeksays and all weekends that can be used.


Generally businesses have some sort of profit incentive to increase production, or achieve some sort of goal that benefits their company and grow. Does CAPSLO have such an incentive?


CAPSLO is a “non-profit agency” but is definitely a business that relies on homeless people as the way they stay funded. Therein lies the fundamental problem with such a model – IF CAPSLO is every to really reduce the homeless population to a point where it was no longer a problem, they have effectively worked themselves out of a job. Nobody wants to work themselves out of a job, so they have no incentive to actually solve the problem, if anything, the bigger it gets, the better off their funding is. Solving the problem would in fact destroy their entire their business.


It seems very clear- If they really reduce homelessness in this area, they put themselves out of a job. Therein lies the paradox of the “homeless industrial complex” (one of the main growth industries in the country) Until they have an incentive to reduce the percentage of homeless ironically there is an inverse incentive to do so.


Here’s the sad truth: the CEO of CAPSLO is Biz Steinberg and she’s 83 years old. To put in context, the woman is older than both Biden and McConnell and she’s STILL running a multi-layered program. Steinberg is pulling a Feinstein by refusing to retire.


New leadership at CAPSLO is desperately needed. This half-assed plan to drop homeless people in a residential neighborhood almost got approved. Steinberg needs to go!


