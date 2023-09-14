San Luis Obispo gym owner arrested on gun and drug charges

September 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The owner of a gym where a spy camera was recently discovered hidden in a bathroom has been arrested by San Luis Obispo police officers for being a felon in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Cole Corrigan in Morro Bay and booked him in the SLO County Jail shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to jail logs.Corrigan is also charged with possession of ammunition and a gun that is not traceable through a metal detector. Corrigan is no longer in custody.

Last month, a 22-year-old pregnant woman found a GoPro camera concealed in a white towel placed in a mop bucket in a woman’s restroom at CCC Fitness. Even though Corrigan asked Maria and Zach Lerno not to call law enforcement, they did.

An officer then went to the gym, took the camera and opened an investigation.

Since CalCoastNew first broke the news of the hidden camera, multiple women have disclosed stories of Corrigan talking inappropriately about their sex lives or their bodies at his all women’s gym. One local woman described how Corrigan has stalked her for two years.

In 2006 and 2007, the Los Osos woman would regularly see a face peering in her window at night, she told a CalCoastNews reporter. While deputies would find beer cans, chew containers and footprints outside the window, the peeping Tom always left before deputies arrived. CalCoastNews is not naming the now 35-year-old victim.

Then in 2007, the victim and her brother chased Corrigan as he ran from their home. Deputies arrested Corrigan and were able to obtain an emergency restraining order for the victim the next morning.

About a week later, a naked Corrigan, who appeared to be under the influence, was spotted about five blocks from the woman’s home, she said. Corrigan was injured when he fought off seven deputies who pepper sprayed, shot beanbags, used batons and tasered him. He was later charged with felony resisting arrest.

During the past 20 years, prosecutors charged Corrigan in five misdemeanor and two felony cases which include transporting a controlled substance, loitering on someone’s property to commit a crime, DUI and public intoxication.

If you have information about these or other incidents regarding Corrigan please contact reporter Karen Velie at (805) 234-1703.

