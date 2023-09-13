Front Page  »  

SLO County supervisors argue over Proposition 13 protections

September 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to no longer support the two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in its state legislative platform, while arguing over the meaning of Proposition 13.

Before the supervisors discussed the proposed changes, 20 members of the public asked the board to support the Proposition 13 taxpayer protections listed as platform items 14 and 15. In addition, several speakers accused supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding of bullying Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg to vote in lockstep with them.

Gibson voiced his support of taking both taxpayer protections off the platform, while accidentally referring to one as item 13. Gibson argued that lowering the votes necessary to raise taxes to a simple majority was more democratic.

Before discussing the issues, Paulding chastised community members for what he determined was uncivil behavior. During public comment, multiple people criticized Paulding for wanting to raise taxes and fees while many members of the community are having trouble paying their bills.

Noting he is a strong supporter of Proposition 13, Paulding made a conflicting motion which included removing support for the two-thirds majority vote required to raise taxes (which is part of Proposition 13), while also including a statement against any modification of Proposition 13.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold then informed Paulding that Proposition 13 not only protects the public from property tax increases of more than 2% a year, it also includes language requiring a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes.

Paulding argued that his motion didn’t “remotely touch Proposition 13.”

Ortiz-Legg said she supported eliminating the two-thirds vote required to raise taxes because of funding needed for infrastructure. However, she suggested a rewording of Paulding’s motion to remove the conflicting content.

Instead of addressing her concern, Gibson chastised Ortiz-Legg for referring to item 15 as item 14, and she dropped her request.

Gibson, Paulding and Ortiz-Legg than voted in favor of Paulding’s motion. Peschong voted “Hell no,” and Arnold said, “The biggest no I have ever given.” Paulding’s motion passed 3-2.

You give them a inch they take a mile !! Dem’s have run the state for yrs ( in the ground I would add ) and the 2/3 vote requirement is the only thing that has saved the people because there are enough non Dem’s who block it.To give yourself a 26 % raise on top of your already overpaid salary while trying to take away the only fair thing that happened to the taxpayer is really hitting the bottom of the barrel


4

I really hope this information reaches the voters and finally takes down Bruce Gibson and his bullying hypocritical ways. He enjoys financial security yet raises his own salary unabashedly, while fighting to take down the only protection that will allow me, as a retiree on a fixed income, to remain a homeowner in this state. And the increase in taxes will be passed along to renters, so we will all continue to circle the drain. The guy has been a miserable disappointment and an unethical human, but they just keep voting him in. (Anyway that’s what they’re telling us…)


9

SLOCO5, look at the $150T annual in salary and benefits that you, as fiduciaries, are paying many, many “public servants”. County compensation is out of control.


5

Their colors now show for all to see. Our B of S provided extra funding to attract more HOMELESS and now want to simplify new taxes that will raise rents to service their unfunded pensions. With at least 60% SLO housing non-owner occupied, it will not be the landlords that raise rents it will be the Board of Supervisors doing that. Tenants will fall victim by their proposal to lower the vote percentage. If there is any doubt on who works in government, check the freeway traffic on any holiday that you don’t get off. I’d guess that well over 55 percent work in or on a government job.


3

Absolutely correct…


1
﻿