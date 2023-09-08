Santa Margarita teen arrested for robbery

September 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 15-year-old from Santa Margarita is in custody after he brandished a gun while trying to steal a bicycle on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a Hispanic male attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The would be thief then ran towards several local schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, both Atascadero High School and North County Christian School were placed on lockdown.

An officer found the suspect on Nacimiento Avenue. Officers later found a pellet gun wrapped in a black beanie near a backpack belonging to the suspect.

The officer then transported the teen to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on a robbery charge.

