Shooter fires bullets at apartment building in Paso Robles

September 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are asking the public for help finding the suspects who fired shots at an apartment building on Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, an officer heard gunfire in the 700 block of 28th Street. The officer then noticed at least two males, who were dressed in back, running from the area.

Even though officers searched for the suspects, they did not find them.

During their investigation, officers learned that about seven shots were fired. Even though bullets struck the complex several times, nobody was injured.

Detectives worked throughout the night collecting evidence and following on leads.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call police at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP.

