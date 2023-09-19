SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow deployed to Middle East

September 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney Dan Dow, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard, is being deployed to the Middle East. Dow is to complete an active duty mission with the 40th Infantry Division.

On Wednesday, Dow will began the active duty tour. Dow’s division is slated to build partnerships and increase regional security in the Middle East, including Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait. Dow did not disclose how long his tour will last.

Dow has served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

While on deployment, Dow will retain his elected seat as SLO County’s District Attorney. Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth will serve as acting district attorney during Dow’s absence.

“I am very pleased to be able to serve the people of the United States and the State of California through my continued service in the California Army National Guard and be a part of this historic deployment of the 40th Infantry Division,” Dow said in a press release. “I am anxious to get to work for the Army and return as quickly as possible to my very rewarding job as district attorney.”

