Federal agency sues Meathead Movers for alleged discrimination

October 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A federal agency is suing San Luis Obispo-based Meathead Movers for allegedly recruiting young workers at the exclusion of older workers, an alleged violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Friday filed a class action suit against the popular moving company for intentionally recruiting and hiring young college students while “excluding older workers regardless of their individual abilities.” Since at least 2017, “Meathead Movers failed to recruit and hire applicants over 40 into moving, packing and customer service positions.”

“Excluding older workers based on their age for marketing purposes is unlawful,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the Los Angeles District Office. “Employers should remember that setting criteria and recruiting based on a person’s age violates federal law.”

Local brothers Aaron and Evan Steed own and operate Meathead Movers, which they founded while still in high school. With seven offices in California, Meathead Movers now employs approximately 700 people, making it the largest independent moving company in the state.

After first attempting to reach a settlement through its mediation process, the EEOC filed the class action suit against Meathead Movers.

“The incorrect and unfair assumptions that someone cannot perform a job because of their age — or that clients would prefer younger workers — are the impetus behind the Age Discrimination in Employment Act,” said Christine Park-Gonzalez, the EEOC’s LA district director. “The EEOC will continue to ensure an even playing field for applicants and employees in the workplace.”


The entire business core, is built around student athlete workers. That’s also the reason it’s called Meathead!


sheesh, what’s next? , making sure wounded veterans get VA compensation and the mentally disabled can have jobs too? women voting? Transgender? gays? Stopping 100 people from enslaving 8 billion? the madness. Rage porn. Female judges having monthlies and Attourneys too?


when will robots replace people…. sooon please. lord. delete our emotions please. Nuerolink, save us, and send Musk to Hell, I mean, Mars.


Why doesn’t the Federal government allow soldiers , air traffic control, or federal officers apply after mid 30s? Because they are too darn old. Yet you go after a business for doing the same thing? 40 plus individuals running and lifting all day is a work comp claim waiting to happen. Eeoc should focus on spirit of law not the letter. Plenty of worse employers to go after instead of meathead.


9

Bad comparison. Air traffic controller is a highly skilled job that requires academy training paid by your taxes, so the government wants to make sure there is a return on their investment from these employees before the mandatory retirement age of 56. It is also a critical role where one mistake can kill hundreds.


Moving boxes around all day is something anyone with a pulse and control of all their limbs can walk into doing with an hour training and no one will die if they screw up.


Next they’re coming for Hooters


Already did. The girl without…hooters…complained and won her lawsuit.


Ridiculous. An avg 40 year old can’t even reliably do that job if they were to be hired… and that’s hardly an assumption. Not every job is suitable for every person. REALITY CHECK.


I know plenty of 50 year olds that can out lift half those “meat heads” and do it much more safely and efficiently. Ever heard of old man strength? I’d rather hire someone over 40 who will move my stuff safely instead of trying to rush around running like a moron, breaking stuff and gouging the walls of my house like the last “student athlete” movers I hired.


