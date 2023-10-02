Newsom selects political strategist living in Maryland to fill Senate seat

October 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the appointment of Democratic Party political strategist Laphonza Butler, currently residing in Maryland, to the United States Senate seat that became vacant last week following the death Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Butler’s appointment fulfills a promise Newsom made to appoint a Black woman should he have the role of choosing Feinstein’s successor. In addition to being a Black woman, Butler is openly lesbian.

“She will make history — becoming the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the U.S. Senate,” Newsom stated Sunday evening.

Butler, a former labor leader, UC regent and advisor to now-Vice President Kamala Harris, is the president of EMILY’S List, a Washington, D.C.-based political action committee that works to get Democratic pro-choice women elected to office.

EMILY’S List announced Butler as its new president in Sept. 2023. Butler has lived in Silver Springs, Maryland since around that time, campaign finance filings indicate.

Multiple Butler online bios stated as recently as Sunday evening that she lives in Maryland. After news of her selection for the Senate seat broke, EMILY’S List removed a sentence from her bio stating she lives in Maryland with her partner and their daughter. Likewise Sunday evening, Butler removed Maryland as her location in her bio on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m honored to accept Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination to be the U.S. Senator for a state I have made my home and honored by his trust in me to serve the people of California and this great nation,” Butler stated in a post on X on Monday morning.

Newsom’s office told media Butler is currently registered to vote in Maryland, but she owns a home in California and will re-register to vote there. Campaign finance filings show, prior to taking the EMILY’S List job, Butler lived in View Park, Calif., a neighborhood in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

Previous reports indicate Butler, who grew up in Mississippi, moved to California around 2009. In California, Butler served as the president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2015, the state’s largest labor union. As a labor leader, Butler worked to raise California’s minimum wage and increase income taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents.

In 2018, Butler left her SEIU job to become a partner at SCRB Strategies, a political consulting firm where she was a strategist for candidates. While with SCRB, Butler served as a senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Butler has ties to the vice president dating back to Harris’s initial campaign for California Attorney General in 2010.

Also in 2018, then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Butler to the University of California Board of Regents. In between her SCRB and EMILY’S List jobs, Butler worked as Director of Public Policy and Campaigns in North America for Airbnb.

Butler will serve as interim U.S. Senator for the duration of Feinstein’s term, which ends in Jan. 2025. Butler can choose to run in the 2024 election in order to keep her Senate seat.

Newsom chose Butler over Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a Black woman who has already announced her 2024 run for the seat Butler is filling.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...