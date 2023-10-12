Fire destroys recreational vehicle near Nipomo

October 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire destroyed an recreational vehicle near Nipomo on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning near the 300 block of Applegate Way, according to Cal Fire. Flames completely engulfed the recreational vehicle.

Sparks ignited a second recreational vehicle before firefighters extinguished it. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...