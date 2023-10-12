Front Page  »  

Fire destroys recreational vehicle near Nipomo

October 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire destroyed an recreational vehicle near Nipomo on Wednesday evening. 

Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning near the 300 block of Applegate Way, according to Cal Fire. Flames completely engulfed the recreational vehicle.

Sparks ignited a second recreational vehicle  before firefighters extinguished it. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear. 

 

 


The absorbtion refrigeraors used in RVs are notorious for overheating and catching on fire. Esp, when the RV is not perfectly level.


I don’t know if it’s true or not, but the word out on the street is that Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman may have been seen running from the area shortly before the fire was reported…..


