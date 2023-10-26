Man arrested for seeking sex with minor in SLO

October 26, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday arrested a Kern County man who allegedly sought to have sex with a minor in SLO.

Mark Richard Hershey, 67, of Caliente made contact with someone he thought was a minor living in San Luis Obispo County. Hershey agreed to meet with the minor for sex, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

When Hershey arrived at the agreed upon location in San Luis Obispo, detectives arrested him. Authorities then booked Hershey in SLO County Jail on felony charges of sending or showing harmful material to seduce a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies and arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose.

Hershey is not currently in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.

