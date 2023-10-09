Newsom appoints SLO County prosecutor judge for Santa Barbara County

October 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the appointment of San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Kristy Imel to a judgeship in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Since 2010, Imel has served as a SLO County prosecutor. From 2007 through 2010, she worked at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Imel earned her law degree from the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law.

The new judge fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Arthur Garcia. Imel is a Democrat.

