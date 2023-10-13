Power outage impacting nearly 2,000 SLO County residents

October 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lost power in southern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:41 p.m., 1,902 PG&E customers in Pismo Beach, Edna Valley and the Lopez Lake area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 7:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Following multiple large fires, PG&E put in a “fast trip” feature that automatically shuts off power when an object strikes a line in order to prevent equipment-sparked wildfires. Because of this, a tree branch or a bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage.

Once an outage occurs, crews embark on a lengthy inspection process of all wires in the area, which must take place during daylight hours.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...