SLO County Board of Supervisors rejects resolution supporting Israel

October 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a resolution to show support for Israel and against the Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people, with supervisors Jimmy Paulding, Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg dissenting.

Chair John Peschong asked the board to make a resolution supporting Israel. Arnold seconded the motion that asked staff to bring the resolution back for approval.

Supervisor Paulding argued against the proposed resolution noting the situation is fluid and that a resolution may not be timely in two weeks. Instead of a resolution, Paulding suggested each supervisor write their own statement which staff could post on the county website.

Arnold said they could do both.

“We can all make statements on the website, but I am in favor of a resolution in favor of Israel,” Arnold said.

Ortiz-Legg voiced concerns that a resolution could be misconstrued and potentially inflame tensions. The board voted 3-2 against a resolution supporting Israel.

Paulding then made a motion to have staff post each supervisor’s statements on the county website. The board voted 5-0 in support of Paulding’s motion.


If they wanted to make a statement perhaps they should have just condemned this act by Hamas and not taken sides in this unwinnable conflict.


The mission statement of the SLO Board of Supervisors has nothing to do with International issues:


The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors, the legislative arm of the County government, is committed to the implementation of such policies and the provision of such services that will enhance the economic, environmental and social quality of life in San Luis Obispo County.


Then why is our county focused on GLOBAL warming?


People in SLO County are included in the “GLOBAL” thang.


It is sad to learn that our Board of Supervisor’s will not support Israel after a brutal attack by Hamas from Gaza. The level of disfunction needs to be replaced by people who can work together for our benefit, not their own political agenda. It seems that it has become fashionable in the left leaning communities to support Hamas and the countries that support them and other terror groups.


Israel, Ukraine, Syria, etc. — are not the business of County Government.


it would be just as easy to say Israel are the terrorists who have disproportionately killed Muslims around 1000 to 1, including massive war crimes towards people who let them seek refuge after WW2 then pissed on their black Kettle with the US help.


Totally unnecessary and inappropriate for this board to be commenting on anything outside of SLO county imo. Did something right for once…


What hubris these fools have to even discuss important world matters. Stick to kickbacks from pot dealers and painting green bike lanes on every street.


