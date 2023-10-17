SLO County Board of Supervisors rejects resolution supporting Israel

October 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a resolution to show support for Israel and against the Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people, with supervisors Jimmy Paulding, Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg dissenting.

Chair John Peschong asked the board to make a resolution supporting Israel. Arnold seconded the motion that asked staff to bring the resolution back for approval.

Supervisor Paulding argued against the proposed resolution noting the situation is fluid and that a resolution may not be timely in two weeks. Instead of a resolution, Paulding suggested each supervisor write their own statement which staff could post on the county website.

Arnold said they could do both.

“We can all make statements on the website, but I am in favor of a resolution in favor of Israel,” Arnold said.

Ortiz-Legg voiced concerns that a resolution could be misconstrued and potentially inflame tensions. The board voted 3-2 against a resolution supporting Israel.

Paulding then made a motion to have staff post each supervisor’s statements on the county website. The board voted 5-0 in support of Paulding’s motion.

