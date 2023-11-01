Front Page  »  

SLO County supervisors approve housing project lots in Los Osos

November 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve creation of 98 lots for a future housing development on Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

The Anastasi Development Company owns the nearly 20-acre project site located near the transition where Los Osos Valley Road becomes Pecho Valley Road. Scott Anastasi plans to build 97 single-family residences, of which 15 will be reserved for low and moderate-income households.

Plans for this development have been winding through the system for more than 30 years. The project’s tract map was approved by the SLO County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 11, 1990.

Gibson and Paulding voted against the project, saying there is not enough water for the project in Los Osos. However, the water company filed a will-serve letter saying there is water.

In addition, the developer’s plans include contributions to water resources through the development of a new community supply well. Anastasi built a well for the entire community when he built the Monarch Grove subdivision in early 2000’s.

 


A well does not contribute to water resources by quantity. There is a quantity of water in a groundwater basin. Adding a well puts another straw in the groundwater basin to suck water out but does not provide additional water to the basin or to the district’s water supply.


A “will serve” letter from a business that gets paid to do so… Hm, is anyone really buying that? Third party water rights, sustainability, and environmental impact tests all need to pass before this actually happens. Sorry, not sorry. Welcome to the future.


What never seems to be discussed during these talks about water shortage is the most natural and economical, eco-friendly answer to a more stable and sustainable water supply. While not to be relied upon for unlimited expansion, we could at least provide some of the much-needed affordable homes at an affordable rate.


Bring back the BEAVERS. They were a part of the ecosystem here up until about the 1960’s, when they were removed for purposes of land “improvements”. However, by taking that keystone species out of our watersheds, the main accomplishment was to speed water off the land and straight to the ocean, without sinking in and replenishing our aquifers. Also, straight into town on the way, where it has caused serious flooding issues. This has led, over time to far less biodiversity that thrived in the wetlands created by the dams, the fire breaks and refuges went away, things became, over time, hotter and drier and our aquifers became threatened almost every year.


Another very viable alternative is to build BDA’s, short for Beaver Dam Analogs. Once those are doing the job, without the unpredictable actions of beavers themselves, it can be decided whether to introduce the creatures themselves into an environment. Mitigating unwanted aspects of beaver activities has never been easier and should that choice be made, they work for free.


The riparian environments that their wetlands created not only constantly soaks into the aquifer, but also raises the humidity, which lowers fire danger, and has an overall cooling effect in the surrounding areas. Wildlife of all kinds benefit from this. And since water is trapped and slowed, less rushes straight into town, thus helping to lessen flooding events.


We could certainly use all of those effects a lot more than the cost of yet another extremely expensive and high polluting desal or “toilet-to-tap” project. The one in Cambria has been sitting there, costing a fortune, since 2014 without providing a drop of water and unable to be permitted due to the many environmental hazards it poses. Were it to run. the bills for operation would be astronomical, in any event.


Follow the money in Cambria on why the unsustainable water project was introduced and continues to be processed. Cambrians don’t seem smart enough to know they are being bamboozled while the CCSD Board continues to increase all service rates. I thought people in Cambria were smarter than throwing their money away. Cambrians, want to buy London Bridge? ROFLOL!!!!


any bridge, not London Bridge.


