SLO parking, one hour is not enough

November 9, 2023

OPINION by PETE EVANS

The San Luis Obispo City Council decided to provide immediate relief from the new parking rates. Starting Nov. 23, parking downtown will be free of charge in the following ways:

For one hour every day in the public parking structures

Every Sunday in the public parking structures

During the annual downtown holiday parade starting at 6:00 PM (both on-street and in the structures.

These free parking options will be available at least through June 30, 2025.

Just crumbs thrown to the peons to get us to shut up. Our local businesses will continue to suffer under the boot of the high costs of parking and reduced hours of free parking that we used to enjoy.

If you are unhappy with this less than token response to the public outcry, email the City Council with this slogan in the subject line: One hour is not enough!

