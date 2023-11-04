Sulfur substance sickens students at Paso Robles school
November 4, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A sulfur substance released in a locker room sickened six students at Daniel Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles on Friday.
Shortly before noon, four students suffered nausea and vomiting. In total, six students suffered health issues after inhaling the sulfur substance.
Medical personnel provided care to the six students. First responders transported two students to a local hospital.
Both the Paso Robles Police Department and The Paso Robles Joint Unified School
District are investigating the incident.
