California schools to teach students to spot fake news

November 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California schools will next year begin teaching students media literacy in an attempt to combat the spread of misinformation.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 873. The law requires that, starting Jan. 1, 2024, all K-12 students learn media literacy skills, including recognizing fake news and thinking critically about what they see on the internet.

Educators will weave the material into existing classes and lessons throughout the school year, as opposed to forming standalone media literacy courses.

The new law does not include funding to train teachers, an advisory committee, input from librarians, surveys or a way to monitor the law’s effectiveness — all suggestions that came from the nonprofit organization Media Literacy Now.

Assemblyman Marc Berman (D—Palo Alto), who authored AB 873, said those features can be implemented later. Keeping the legislation simple was key to getting it passed and implemented quickly, Berman said.

Berman authored AB 873 amid rising distrust in news media, particularly among young people. A 2022 Pew Research Center survey found that adults under the age of 30 are nearly as likely to believe information they find on social media as they are to believe information reported by national news outlets.

