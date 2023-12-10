Car overturned, extrication needed after crash in SLO

December 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extricated at least one person following a collision in San Luis Obispo Saturday night.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Pismo and Broad streets at approximately 9:21 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. There were no reports of injuries, despite the need for extrication.

Police do not suspect that either of the drivers were intoxicated. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

