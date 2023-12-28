Lompoc men arrested for robbing Arroyo Grande hardware store

December 28, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested two Lompoc men who allegedly robbed the Arroyo Grande Miner’s Ace Hardware store Wednesday morning. The same suspects are also accused of previously stealing items from the Miner’s Ace Hardware in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 9 a.m., one of the men walked into the Arroyo Grande Miner’s Ace Hardware located in the 100 block of Station Way. He grabbed items and left the store without paying for them, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Employees attempted to stop the thief near a vehicle in which his accomplice was waiting. While the thief and an employee struggle over the stolen items, his accomplice stepped out of the car and pepper sprayed the employee. Both suspects then fled in the vehicle with the stolen merchandise.

Arroyo Grande police notified law enforcement agencies in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties about the situation and provided photos of the suspects and their vehicles.

At about noon, Lompoc police officers located both of the suspects and their vehicle behind a motel in the Santa Barbara County city. The alleged thieves fled on foot, officers, however, caught and arrested both David Samulski, 27, and Alberto Montesdeoca, 31.

Lompoc officers and detectives recovered the stolen merchandise and pepper spray that was likely used during the robbery. Police booked Samulski and Montesdeoca in Lompoc jail for fleeing officers. Likewise, Montesdeoca was booked on charges of possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Shortly afterwards, Arroyo Grande officers arrived at the Lompoc jail and took custody of the suspects. Officers transported Samulski and Montesdeoca to San Luis Obispo County Jail where they were both booked on a first-degree robbery charge. Both suspects currently remain in SLO County Jail with their bail set at $32,000.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...