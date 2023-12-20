Major storm headed to the Central Coast

December 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

As residents prepare for holiday festivities, a strong storm is forecast to bring heavy rains, strong winds and some flooding to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Thursday evening.

All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are under a flood and wind watch through late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. There are risks of flooding in low-lying areas and mudslide near burn scars.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast on the Central Coast.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Dec. 19, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 2.28 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 2.01 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 3.23 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 3.18 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 2.29 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 2.42 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 3.62 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 21.16 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 3.56 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 5.34 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 40.25 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –1.31 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 3.27 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

