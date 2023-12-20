Major storm headed to the Central Coast
December 20, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
As residents prepare for holiday festivities, a strong storm is forecast to bring heavy rains, strong winds and some flooding to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Thursday evening.
All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are under a flood and wind watch through late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. There are risks of flooding in low-lying areas and mudslide near burn scars.
Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast on the Central Coast.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Dec. 19, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 2.28 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 2.01 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 3.23 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 3.18 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 2.29 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 2.42 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 3.62 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 21.16 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 3.56 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 5.34 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 40.25 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –1.31 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 3.27 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
