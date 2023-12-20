Murder, suicide in rural Creston off Highway 58

December 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE

Two people are dead following an alleged murder, suicide on Highway 58 in rural Creston on Wednesday afternoon, according to neighbors.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported a shooting on the 2700 block of Calf Canyon Highway, also known as Highway 58. Neighbors report a man at the property shot and killed another individual before killing themself.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting. The sheriff’s office says it will provide updates as they become available.

