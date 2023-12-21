SWAT raid leads to arrest of teen for Santa Maria murder

December 21, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Aided by two SWAT teams, Santa Maria detectives arrested a 17-year-old gang member on Wednesday for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

On Dec. 9, at about 2:25 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of Oakley Park near the intersection of Western and Agnes avenues, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived to find Santa Jesus Cabrera Valverde with gunshot wounds.

Responders rendered medical aid to Valverde, and an ambulance transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Early Wednesday morning, detectives, Santa Maria Police Department SWAT members and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Investigations members conducted a joint warrant service operation. They served search warrants at multiple homes in Santa Maria.

The searches led to the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect. Authorities booked him in Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on murder and gang enhancement chargers.

Santa Maria police ask that anyone who has information about the case contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1682 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

